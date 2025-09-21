UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday, September 21, announced that the United Kingdom has formally recognised a Palestinian state. “Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine,” Starmer said. Health officials on September 21 said that Israeli strikes killed at least 34 people in Gaza City overnight, including children, as Israel presses ahead with its offensive in the famine-stricken city and several countries prepare to recognise a Palestinian state. Hamas Releases ‘Farewell’ Image of 47 Israeli Hostages, Slams Benjamin Netanyahu’s Gaza Invasion.

UK Formally Recognises State of Palestine

Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognises the State of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/yrg6Lywc1s — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of UK PM Keir Starmer). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)