Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on Monday created his Twitter account especially to thank Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In one of his first tweets, James Marape wrote: "Today I created my account on Twitter to thank the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji very much for coming to a small country like Papua New Guinea." PM Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea on May 21. He received a warm welcome by PM Marape, who touched his feet. PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Fiji's Highest Honour 'Companion of the Order of Fiji' by Its Premier Sitiveni Rabuka In Recognition of His Global Leadership (See Pics and Video).

Papua New Guinea PM James Marape Creates Twitter Account To Thank PM Narendra Modi:

Today I created my account on Twitter to thank the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji very much for coming to a small country like Papua New Guinea.#FIPICSummit #NarendraModi #JamesMarape pic.twitter.com/0TBpLXu1iX — James Marape (@JamesMarape) May 22, 2023

