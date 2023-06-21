A gas explosion occurred on Wednesday in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, France, resulting in a fire affecting some buildings. Reuters reported that the Paris police department said they were making checks on the incident. A video has surfaced on social media that shows multiple buildings on fire. According to the reports, at least 6 people were injured in the incident. More details are awaited. Romania Blast Video: Explosion and Fire at Petromidia Oil Refinery Along the Black Sea Coast.

Paris Fire Video:

BREAKING 🚨Gas explosion reported in 5th arrondissement of Paris, France, several buildings / structures on fire. pic.twitter.com/UrP0avYr0C — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 21, 2023

Blast in France Video:

BREAKING: Gas explosion at the Paris American Academy, injuring at least 6 people pic.twitter.com/Yy6DPqpjVh — BNO News (@BNONews) June 21, 2023

