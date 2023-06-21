An explosion was reported at the Petromidia oil refinery in Năvodari, Romania, along the coast of the Black Sea on Wednesday, Insider Paper reported, citing local media. Initial reports indicated an explosion was heard, followed by a fire breaking out at the scene. A video surfaced on social media shows thick black smoke could be seen rising from the refinery.

Romania Oil Refinery Blast Video:

BREAKING - Explosion and fire reported at Romania's Black Sea oil refinerypic.twitter.com/I4Y9f7c3Tb — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 21, 2023

