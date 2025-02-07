A SEPTA train travelling from Philadelphia to Wilmington caught fire on Thursday night, February 6, near Crum Lynne Station in Pennsylvania's Ridley Park in the US. The incident occurred around 6 pm on the six-car train, which was carrying approximately 350 passengers. Video shared on social media showed smoke billowing from the train's windows. New York Shocker: Man Kills In-Laws and Their Dog Before Setting House on Fire in US, Arrested.

Pennsylvania Train Fire

🚨#BREAKING: A SEPTA train carrying 350 passengers burst into flames catching fire prompting evacuations⁰⁰📌#RidleyPark | #Pennsylvania⁰⁰Currently, numerous firefighters are responding to a SEPTA train fire in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, located 21 minutes or 16 miles from… pic.twitter.com/F2s7tyjHGe — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)