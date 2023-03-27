A video of people gathering in large numbers in Tamil Nadu's Madurai to take part in a fishing festival has gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 30-second video clip shows thousands of people gathering in Madurai, Tamil Nadu to celebrate the fishing festival. Locals were seen catching fish in order to mark the fishing festival. The fishing festival in Maduria marks the end of the paddy season. As per reports, the fishing festival of Madurai is centuries-old and is celebrated every year. Tamil Nadu: Villagers Celebrate Centuries-old Fishing Festival in Madurai.

Locals Catch Fish To Mark Festival in Southern India

People gathered in large numbers in India's southern town of Madurai to take part in a fishing festival pic.twitter.com/SrnOTDQr0u — Reuters (@Reuters) March 27, 2023

