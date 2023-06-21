People queue up in large numbers outside United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, US, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lead the yoga session on the 9th International Day of Yoga. International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year to emphasise and raise awareness of the health benefits of Yoga. PM Modi Leads International Yoga Day 2023 Celebrations at UN Headquarters Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Participating at Global Yoga Event.

People Queue Up Outside UN Headquarters

VIDEO | People queue up outside UN headquarters to take part in the yoga session that will be led by PM Modi later today. #InternationalDayofYoga2023 pic.twitter.com/XlPqq8ziqa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)