Award-winning International Singer Mary Millben will be performing during the official state visit of PM Narendra Modi to the United States. In a video shared on social media, Mary Millben said that the United States is in full anticipation and great excitement for the official state visit of PM Narendra Modi. "India-US alliance is at its strongest now, and that is much credit to PM Modi. I look forward to welcoming the PM to the US next week," she added. PM Narendra Modi to Script History During US Visit, Become First Indian Prime Minister to Address US Congress Twice.

Mary Millben To Perform During Official State Visit of PM Modi

