Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Monday conferred the highest honour of Fiji on PM Narendra Modi. The highest honour of Fiji called "Companion of the Order of Fiji" was conferred on PM Modi in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of Non-Fijians are said to have received this honour to date. PM Narendra Modi Receives Exemplary Welcome in Papua New Guinea As PM James Marape Touches His Feet (Watch Video).

PM Modi Receives Highest Honour of Fiji

PM Narendra Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour till date. pic.twitter.com/et71OYnL2k — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

This Honour Is Not Just Mine but That of 140 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour till date. "PM says, "...This honour is not just mine but… pic.twitter.com/fvfGudAFsg — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)