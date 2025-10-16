Are you eagerly waiting to find out the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, October 15, 2025? The results for this highly anticipated draw have been officially published on Powerball’s website at powerball.com. The winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw are 47-28-10-34-13, with Powerball: 15, and Power Play: 3x. Curious about who hit the jackpot, now estimated at USD 273.1 million? So far, no winner has been announced for this massive prize. Powerball draws take place at 10:59 PM (local time) every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, keeping excitement high across the United States. Players select five numbers between 1 and 69 and one red Powerball number between 1 and 26, with prizes available in nine different ways, and the jackpot is awarded for matching all numbers. Powerball Winning Numbers for Monday, October 13, 2025: Who Won the USD 257.6 Million Powerball Jackpot?

Powerball Winning Numbers for Wednesday, October 15:

