In Prague, Czech Republic, a tragic incident unfolded at a school where people lost their lives and sustained injuries in a shooting. According to police reports, the gunman responsible for the violence has been “eliminated.” The initial information confirms the presence of both deceased and wounded individuals at the scene. The situation is deeply distressing, and authorities are actively responding to the crisis. Mexico Shooting: Gunmen Open Fire at Party in Salvatierra, 11 Killed and 12 Injured.

Prague University Shooting

BREAKING: Shooting with multiple fatalities at Charles University's Faculty of Arts in Prague pic.twitter.com/Rs0u9RHsXi — BNO News (@BNONews) December 21, 2023

#BREAKING Czech police said Thursday a shooting in a university building in central Prague has left "dead and wounded people", without providing further details pic.twitter.com/u3ZjKYoPIx — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)