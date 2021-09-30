Queen Elizabeth on Thursday sent a message to the people of Canada to mark the country’s first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. In a tweet shared by The Royal Family, Queen ELizabeth said, "I join with all Canadians on this first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to reflect on the painful history that Indigenous peoples endured in residential schools in Canada, and on the work that remains to heal and to continue to build an inclusive society."

Tweet By The Royal Family:

Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message to the people of Canada to mark the country’s first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/dtu0I5zldc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 30, 2021

