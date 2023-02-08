Rescue workers erupted in cheers when an entire family was saved from a collapsed building in Syria’s Bisina. The father, along with his son and daughter, were pulled out from beneath the rubble where they had been stuck after a massive quake on Monday https://t.co/YuKeSbTtIm pic.twitter.com/eIklYycPtW— Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2023

