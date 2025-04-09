Merengue singer Rubby Pérez died on Tuesday afternoon, April 8, after he was trapped in the rubble of the roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic. The news was confirmed by his manager, Enriquito Paulino, to the local outlet Listín Diario. It is reported that Pérez was officially declared dead just after 5:00 PM. The 69-year-old Dominican performer was among the victims of the Jet Set nightclub tragedy in Santo Domingo, which has claimed at least 58 lives and left over 160 injured. Officials said that singer Rubby Pérez was performing when the roof collapsed at the night club. Dominican Republic Roof Collapse: At Least 58 Dead, 160 Injured in Santo Domingo After Roof of Iconic Nightclub Caves In (Watch Videos).

Merengue singer Rubby Pérez Dies in Roof Collapse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billboard Latin (@billboardlatin)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)