Russia on Friday, March 22, has reportedly included the "LGBT movement" in its list of extremist and terrorist organisations following a ruling by the country's Supreme Court last November. This move, feared by representatives of the gay and transgender community, aligns with concerns of potential arrests and prosecutions. As per reports, the designation places the LGBT movement on a list maintained by Rosfinmonitoring, granting authorities the power to freeze bank accounts of over 14,000 individuals and entities categorised as extremists and terrorists. Russia Bans LGBTQ Movement: Top Russian Court Effectively Outlaws LGBTQ Activism in a Landmark Ruling, Asks Government To Designate Gays As Extremists.

Russia Designates LGBT Movement as Extremist

JUST IN - RUSSIA ADDS "LGBT MOVEMENT" TO EXTREMIST AND TERRORIST LIST — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 22, 2024

JUST IN — Russia adds 'LGBT movement' to list of extremist and terrorist organizations Russia has added what it calls the "LGBT movement" to a list of extremist and terrorist organisations, state media said on Friday. The move was in line with a ruling by Russia's Supreme… pic.twitter.com/ZXGan30ITa — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) March 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)