Doctors at Russia’s Kamchatka Oncology Centre continued their surgery undeterred as an 8.8-magnitude earthquake shook the hospital on Wednesday, July 30. A CCTV video capturing the operation room shaking violently went viral, showing the medical team calmly securing the patient and proceeding with the procedure. Despite the tremors, the surgery was completed successfully without interruption. The Russian Health Ministry confirmed the patient’s safety, praising the doctors’ professionalism amid the natural disaster. Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula 8.8 Quake Joins List of Some of Largest Earthquakes Recorded in World.

Doctors Operate During 8.8 Quake in Russia

🚨 Doctors seen operating mid-Earthquake Surgery team in Russia's Kamchatka refused to stop even as the 8.8 earthquake struck Operation completed successfully Russia's Health Ministry confirms the patient is safe #Earthquake #Tsunami #Russia https://t.co/CuW77isLsF pic.twitter.com/1hdKPUL6cY — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 30, 2025

