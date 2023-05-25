A fire was reported at building of Russia's Ministry of Defence in Moscow during the wee hours of May 25. A video, shared by The Spectator Index, shows smoke around Russian Ministry of Defence building in Moscow. Toxic smell of burning plastic was also reported. No official statement has been issued by the Russian authorities regarding the reported fire. More details were awaited. Vladimir Putin Assassination Attempt: Video Shows Drone Attack on Kremlin, Moscow Says Ukraine Tried To Kill Russian President.

BREAKING: Reports of fire on a balcony of Russia's Ministry of Defense building in Moscow pic.twitter.com/ZeIj4XAcPA — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 24, 2023

BREAKING: Smoke around Russia's Ministry of Defense building in Moscowpic.twitter.com/eYpMuMODti — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 24, 2023

