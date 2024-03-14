Multiple videos going viral on X, formerly Twitter show an under-construction building on fire in Russia's Tver. The video shows the under-construction building being engulfed in flames as black smoke covers the skies. The incident took place today, March 14, in Russia's Tver city. Russia Plane Crash Video: Russian Military Aircraft Crashes Near Ivanovo After Catching Fire Mid-Air.

Under-Construction Building Catches Fire

In Tver, Russia, a powerful fire has erupted in an unfinished multi-story building. Local media speculate that the cause of the emergency could be ignited bitumen or construction mesh 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/GgVgbJg9k4 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) March 14, 2024

High-Rise Building Is on Fire in Tver

🔥 An unfinished high-rise building is on fire in Tver, Russia. Definitely unfinished now‼️ pic.twitter.com/nCChzfppfB — Sharky 🇬🇧 🤝 🇺🇦 (@Jamie04381095) March 14, 2024

