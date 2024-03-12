A Russian military cargo plane, identified as an Ilyushin Il-76, crashed near Ivanovo, Russia, after catching fire mid-air on March 12. Reportedly, the aircraft, carrying 12-15 people, crashed shortly after takeoff due to a fire in one of its engines. Videos circulating on social media captured the harrowing moment as the plane descended with flames engulfing one of its engines, leaving behind a dark plume of smoke in the sky. Plane Crash in Russia: Russian Military Aircraft Carrying Ukrainian Prisoners of War Crashes in Belgorod Region (Watch Video).

Russia Plane Crash Video

In the city of Ivanovo, Severny airfield, a Russian Il-76 caught fire in the air and later crashed. During an attempt to land, the plane's engine fell off mid-flight, after which the plane crashed less than 2 kilometres away. There were up to 12 people on it. pic.twitter.com/ckuEdQy43p — War_Watcher 🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@war_crimes_uk) March 12, 2024

BREAKING: Large Russian military plane crashes near Ivanovo, northeast of Moscow pic.twitter.com/di4pnpJxKh — BNO News (@BNONews) March 12, 2024

Russian Military Aircraft Crashes Near Ivanovo

Russian Telegram channels report that an aircraft caught fire in Russian Ivanovo airfield and sharply began to descend. Black smoke is coming from the crash site, locals report. pic.twitter.com/EY4IrNoOxH — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)