Amid the ongoing war between the Russian Military and the Wagner group, people in Russia were seen continuing with their normal life as several reports claimed the emergence of "civil war" in the country. As the Wager Group declared a "civil war" against the Russian military and President Vladimir Putin, people in the country were seen going about with their everyday lives. From people attending wedding ceremonies to students marking their presence at the Graduation event, Russia saw a normal life in the country amid the Russia-Wagner Group war. In Rostov, a cyclist was seen passing Russian troops while another video showed civilians surrounding the Wagner vehicles as they requested Wagner fighters to stand down peacefully. One video also showed Russian citizens approaching the Wagner mercenaries to thank them and shake hands with them. Russia-Wagner Group War: Vladimir Putin Signs Legislation Allowing 30-Day Detention of Those Violating Martial Law.

Cyclist Passes Russian Troops in Rostov

Cyclist passes Russian troops in Rostov while blasting "Because I got high". That's it, that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/CsD4j0HtRx — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) June 24, 2023

Civilians Surround Wagner Vehicles

Civilians who are caught between #Wagner and approaching #Russian military are taking matters in their own hands. They are surrounding the Wagner vehicles, hang Russian flags and in all ways trying to convince the fighters to stand down peacefully. pic.twitter.com/pfT2tjUKbl — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) June 24, 2023

Local Residents Celebrate a Wedding

⚡️PMC Wagner troops on Pushkinskaya Street in Rostov and local residents celebrating a wedding. pic.twitter.com/cr6E1zUUmc — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) June 24, 2023

People Shake Hands With Mercenaries

Rostov - people approaching the mercenaries to thank them and shake hands. pic.twitter.com/teLqMGtMWh — Dmitri (@wartranslated) June 24, 2023

Student Attends Graduation Event

