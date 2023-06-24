Amid the ongoing "civil war" in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to have signed a law allowing for the detention of 30 days of people who violate martial law. Reportedly, the legislation will allow the authorities to detain people who violate martial law across the country. The development comes after multiple news reports claimed that Vladimir Putin left Russia amid the fight between the Wagner Group and Russian Military. However, the Kremlin busted the rumours and said that Putin is still working in the capital. Russia Coup: President Vladimir Putin at Risk of Losing His Iron Grip on Power, Says Media Report.

Putin Signs Legislation To Arrest Those Violating Martial Law

BREAKING: Putin has signed a law allowing for the detention for 30 days of people who violate martial law — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)