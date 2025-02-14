Ukraine said that a Russian drone "struck" the shelter protecting the Chornobyl Nuclear power plant on Thursday, February 13. The news was confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said that a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant last night. "This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world, together with America – all those committed to real security for humanity. The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia. This is a terrorist threat to the entire world," Zelenskyy's post read. He also shared a video showing the drone striking the shelter protecting the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy Discuss US Support for Ukraine, Sanctions on Russian Energy Sector.

Russian Drone Hits Shelter Protecting Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world,… pic.twitter.com/mLTGeDYgPT — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 14, 2025

