A local independent politician and a former journalist identified as Yekaterina Duntsova from the Tver region in Russia was reportedly summoned by local prosecutors in Rzhev five days after she declared her intention to contest elections against current president Vladimir Putin in the 2024 Russian Presidential elections. The 40-year-old was called for questioning after she said that she would try to stand in the 2024 vote on VKontakte page (a Russian social media). Duntsova said that she was questioned about her attitude toward Ukraine war and was asked to sign a document at the end of the questioning. Russian Presidential election is scheduled to take place in March 2024 and Putin is all set to extend his rule until at least 2030 in a nationwide vote. In order to have a chance of being listed on the ballot, Duntsova, who has been vigorously campaigning for peace, needs to gather a minimum of 300,000 signatures. She had reportedly acquired 10,000 signatures by Wednesday, November 22. Vladimir Putin To Run for Russia's Presidential Post Again in 2024 Elections: Report.

Prosecutors Summon Local Politician After She Declared Her Intention To Nominate Her Candidacy for the Russian Presidential Election:

NEW - Russian prosecutors summon local politician planning presidential runhttps://t.co/LarIO3bjIF — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)