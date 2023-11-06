Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly plans to run for the president's post again in 2024. As per a report by Reuters, Vladimir Putin has decided to run for presidential elections again in 2024. The Russian presidential elections are likely to take place next year. As per the report, if Putin wins the election, he will be in power until at least 2030. Vladimir Putin Says 'Alaikum As-Salam' When Greeted With 'As-Salamu Alaikum' at Ceremony; Video of Russian President Responding to Islamic Greeting Goes Viral.

Putin to Run for Presidential Post Again

BREAKING: Reuters reports that Putin has decided to run for president again in 2024 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)