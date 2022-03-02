Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the third world war will be 'nuclear and destructive' and that Russia will not permit Ukraine to acquire nuclear weapons. Mr. Lavrov said that Russia is ready for sanctions, but that it was not expecting the West to target athletes, journalists, or cultural figures.

Check Tweet:

JUST IN - World War III would be "nuclear and destructive," says Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)