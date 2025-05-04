A video widely circulated on social media shows Pakistani journalists Safina Khan and Asad Ali Malik hurling abuses at each other at a London eatery. Khan, who works with NEO News and serves as Secretary General of the Pakistan Press Club, London, alleged that Malik, joined by ARY News’ Fareed and Hum News’ Rafeeq, threatened and harassed her during coverage of PTI leader Salman Akram Raja. She tagged UK police, claiming her life was in danger and held the journalists responsible if anything happened to her. Khan also accused them of abusing journalist Azhar Javed’s mother. Malik, however, denied all allegations, calling them baseless, and shared videos showing Khan using abusive language. The motive behind the altercation remains unclear. Khan has recently drawn controversy for anti-India remarks and disrespecting the Indian flag at a London protest. US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce Shuns Pak Journalist’s Question on India-Pakistan Border Tensions Following Pahalgam Terror Attack (Watch Video).

Safina Khan, Asad Malik Ugly Fight (Abusive Language)

Pakistani Journalists Safina Khan and Asad Malik fight it out at a London eatery. (Warning: Abusive Content) pic.twitter.com/AyzsfqAzJ1 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 3, 2025

