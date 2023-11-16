The Church of England has backed plans for “trial blessings” of same-sex marriages. The services, while not formal weddings, will be able to include the wearing of rings, prayers, confetti and a blessing from the priest. Gay couples will be able to have special services of blessing in Church of England parishes for the first time. The amendment to back the services on a trial basis passed the Church's parliament by one vote. Church of England Votes in Favour To Offer Blessings to Same-Sex Couples.

Same-Sex Marriage

