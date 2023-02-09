The Church of England on Thursday voted to offer blessings to same-sex couples. The Church of England voted to offer blessings to same-sex couples after an 8-hour debate which took place across two days. According to a report in Sky News, the Synod's three houses voted overwhelmingly in favour of the motion. The Synod members also voted to "lament and repent" the failure of the Church to welcome LGBTQI+ people besides praying for the harm the same-sex couples and LGBTQ members experienced in churches. Gay Couples in India Ask Supreme Court to Legalise Same-sex Marriage.

Church of England Votes

