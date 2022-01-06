Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has offered his support to Novak Djokovic, who was stranded in a Melbourne Airport because of an issue with his visa. The star tennis player had earlier shared that he has been given a medical exemption to compete in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

See Tweet:

Serbian president Vucic offers support to stranded Djokovic in Melbourne https://t.co/A6fNFMIKGd pic.twitter.com/STfq2E372N — Reuters (@Reuters) January 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)