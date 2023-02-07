Serial rapist and former London Metropolitan police officer David Carrick on Tuesday was awarded 36 life sentences. According to a report in BBC, Carrick will serve more than 30 years for offences against 12 women. The Southwark Crown Court was informed that Carrick used his role of Metropolitan Police officer to intimidate women. He even went on to send a picture of his gun saying "I am the boss" to one of his victims. Serving London Metropolitan Police Officer David Carrick Admits Multiple Offences.

David Carrick Awarded 36 Life Sentences

Serial rapist and former London Metropolitan police officer David Carrick given 36 life sentences, and will serve more than 30 years for offences against 12 women https://t.co/fCwLGjwi1l — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)