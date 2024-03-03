Shehbaz Sharif easily secured a majority in the recently elected Parliament, taking over as prime minister of Pakistan for the second time and heading a coalition administration. After his brother was denied a fourth term, Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister of Pakistan once more on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Shehbaz Sharif has been instrumental in keeping a divided coalition together for the past 16 months, following the removal of competitor Imran Khan. Shehbaz Sharif Set To Become Pakistan’s Prime Minister for Second Time.

Shehbaz Sharif Becomes Pakistan's Prime Minister for Second Time

Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's Prime Minister for a second time. PTI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 3, 2024

