Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the next president of the UAE. The 61-year-old leader will be the country’s third president, reported Khaleej Times. The decision comes a day after Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan passed away on Friday, May 13.

Check tweet:

Check Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's tweet:

The people of the Emirates are united in grief as we mourn the loss of our leader and President, Khalifa bin Zayed. My brother and mentor, and the UAE’s first son, we were blessed by your strength, wisdom and leadership. May God have mercy on your soul and may you rest in peace. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 13, 2022

