Traffic came to a standstill in eastern Guadalajara, Mexico, after a massive 40-meter-long and 10-meter-wide sinkhole swallowed two trucks on a busy highway. The dramatic collapse occurred on Saturday, July 5, in Jalisco State, disrupting vehicular movement and triggering panic among locals. Aerial visuals shared by AFP captured the gaping crater and the trucks lodged inside. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. Emergency services, including Civil Protection teams and firefighters, rushed to the scene to secure the area and begin investigations. Officials suspect the sinkhole may have been caused by water leaks, weak soil, or failing underground infrastructure. The road remains cordoned off as the probe continues. Mexico Denies Landing Clearance to US Deportation Flight Carrying Illegal Immigrants, Says Report.

Massive Sinkhole Swallows 2 Trucks in Mexico

