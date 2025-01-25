In a move highlighting rising tensions, Mexico denied landing clearance to a US deportation flight carrying undocumented immigrants. As per an NBC report, the flight was part of the Trump administration’s intensified crackdown on illegal immigration, involving military planes deporting migrants on Friday, January 25. While two Guatemala-bound flights proceeded as planned, the third, destined for Mexico, was halted. Mexican authorities have not provided an immediate explanation for the denial, but tensions between the US and Mexico have escalated since President Trump’s election. While the White House downplayed the incident as an administrative issue, Mexico has opposed unilateral US actions on immigration, complicating cooperation between the neighbouring nations. ‘If You Illegally Enter United States of America’: White House Shares Photos of Deportation Flights As Hundreds Arrested and Flown Out.

US Deportation Flight Denied Landing in Mexico

BREAKING: Mexico did not allow a U.S. deportation flight to land in Mexico - NBC News — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 25, 2025

