Slovenia went from reeling under warm, summer-like weather with temperatures hitting 30C and over to being covered in a thick blanket of snow in just a day. Photos circulating on X, formerly Twitter, show a Slovenian landscape with greenery on April 15, and then the same landscape turns white. A storm in Slovenia caused this weather u-turn. The Environment Agency in Slovenia has issued an orange warning for the southwestern and central part of the country due to the strong wind. Jammu and Kashmir: Bear Ventures Into Wintry Wonderland As Sonamarg Enjoys Fresh Snowfall (Watch Videos).

Slovenia Weather Sudden Change

From Green to White in a Day

