In Jammu and Kashmir, Sonamarg experiences a fresh spell of snowfall, transforming the landscape into a picturesque winter wonderland. Amidst the picturesque scenery, an unexpected visitor appeared as a bear was sighted amidst the heavy snowfall in the area. Netizens have been actively sharing videos of the snowfall on social media platforms, capturing the region's beauty in its snowy splendour. One particular footage showcases the bear's interaction with dogs against the backdrop of the snow-covered terrain. Winter Wonderland in Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh Layers of Snowfall in Basantgarh Valley and Gulmarg (Watch Videos).

Bear Ventures Into Wintry Wonderland

Fresh Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Sonamarg receives a fresh spell of snowfall. pic.twitter.com/FlL74Ijul9 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

