One person was killed and three more wounded when a man went on a "stabbing rampage" in South Korea. The incident happened near a subway station in Seoul on Friday. The police apprehended one suspect from the scene in connection with the crime. South Korea Floods: 24 Dead, 10 Missing After Flooding and Landslides Triggered by Heavy Rains.

South Korea Horror:

BREAKING: One killed and three wounded in stabbing attack near a subway station in Seoul, South Korea. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)