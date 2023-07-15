South Korea has witnessed devastations due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the loss of at least 24 lives, with an additional 10 people reported as missing, the Yonhap News Agency reported citing local disaster relief officials. "According to rescue authorities, an initial count indicated 24 people have died due to heavy rain so far," Yonhap reported, adding that another 10 people were missing, mostly buried by landslides or after falling into a flooded reservoir. South Korea: Man Jailed for Three Years for Leaking Samsung’s Edge Panel Technology to China.

South Korea Floods:

