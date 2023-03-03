Petnow, a South Korean company has said that its app can identify pets by their noseprints. The company said that the Artificial intelligence-driven technology can help reunite lost pets with their owners. As per reports, the South Korean company demonstrated its AI-driven pet identification app at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. ChatGPT Is an Electronic Pet at the Moment and Not a Leap in Generative AI, Says Report.

