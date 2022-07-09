According to reports, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as fled from his residence after protesters surrounded his residence. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sri Lankan protesters can be seen taking over the Rajapaksa's office in Colombo. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has summoned an emergency Party Leaders meeting to discuss the situation and come to a swift resolution. He has also requested the Speaker to summon Parliament.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has summoned an emergency Party Leaders meeting to discuss the situation and come to a swift resolution. He is also requesting the Speaker to summon Parliament. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/TLZJnZYtFo — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

Video footage of Sri Lankan protesters taking over President's office in Colombo 📸 Buddi U Chandrasiri pic.twitter.com/FINwaaqUat — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) July 9, 2022

