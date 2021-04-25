Burj Khalifa Illuminated to Express Solidarity With India As 2nd COVID-19 Wave Batters The Country (Watch Video):

نرسل رسالة أملٍ وتضامن ودعم للشعب الهندي في هذه الأوقات العصيبة، متمنين أن يتخطوا هذه المحنة بقوتهم واتحادهم#برج_خليفة Sending hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time. #BurjKhalifa #StayStrongIndia pic.twitter.com/y7M0Ei5QP5 — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) April 25, 2021

