UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday said that the Armed forces of the country evacuated British diplomats and their families from Sudan. Sunak said that UK Armed Forces evacuated British diplomats "amid a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff". He also said that the evacuation was a "complex and rapid" operation as he confirmed that British diplomats and their families were evacuated from Sudan. Sudan Clashes: Governments Race To Rescue Diplomats, Citizens From War-Torn Country.

British Diplomats Evacuated From Sudan

United Kingdom Armed forces evacuated British diplomats, their families from Sudan "amid a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff," announces UK PM Rishi Sunak — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

