In an unfortunate incident in Sudan, a civilian plane carrying at least 10 people crashed near Port Sudan airport. As per news agency BNO, nine people are confirmed dead while a child survived, the army said. The civilian plane is said to have crashed in Port Sudan airport due to a technical failure. The news was confirmed by the Sudanese army. Sudan Air Strike: Five Children Among 17 Killed in Khartoum.

Civilian Plane Crashes in Port Sudan Airport

