Sudan's health authorities said 17 people, including five children, were killed in an air strike in southern Khartoum on Saturday, reported Reuters. “Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people with five children amongst them and the destruction of 25 homes,” the health department of Khartoum said in a Facebook post. Sudan Unrest: Death Toll Climbs to 550 As Armed Conflict Continues in the Country.

Sudan Air Strike:

