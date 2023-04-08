Taiwan's defence ministry said it detected 13 Chinese aircraft and three warships around the island after China on Saturday announced that it is launching three days of military drills in the Taiwan Strait. The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said 'United Sharp Sword' would run from April 8 to 10 for “combat preparedness” Israel: Italian Tourist Killed, Five Others Injured in Tel Aviv Terror Attack; Assailant Shot Dead (Watch Video).

China Announces Military Drills Near Taiwan

#UPDATE | Taiwan detects 13 Chinese aircraft and three warships around the island, reports AFP citing Taiwan's defence ministry — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)