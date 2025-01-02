A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing the driver and injuring seven others in a suspected terrorist attack. The blast, which occurred near the hotel’s glass entrance, caused significant alarm but no structural damage. Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented on X, noting that the Cybertruck “contained the explosion” and directed the blast upwards, sparing the hotel lobby from serious impact. He criticised the attackers, calling them “evil knuckleheads” who underestimated the vehicle’s resilience. Law enforcement officials are investigating potential links to a truck rampage in New Orleans that killed 15 people earlier. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that smoke was seen from the vehicle moments before the explosion. Authorities are treating the incident as a probable act of terrorism. The Cybertruck’s design, Musk said, minimised the destruction and injuries, demonstrating its durability under extreme conditions. Investigations are ongoing. ‘Appears Likely To Be an Act of Terrorism’: Elon Musk Alleges Possible ‘Link’ Between Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas and New Orleans Attack.

Tesla Cybertruck Blast

🚨 #BREAKING: The Cybertruck explosion outside of Trump Tower in Las Vegas is now being investigated as a possible ACT OF TERR0R, per ABC News. The driver is deceased, and 7 bystanders have been injured. pic.twitter.com/ngl2JyAHzE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 1, 2025

A bomb went off in the Cybertruck's bed and the tires didn't pop/deflate, the exterior of the truck is intact, the bed door is still attached & the 1.4mm-1.8mm steel exterior (2x thicker vs normal trucks) helped contain the blast. It's the toughest & most badass truck ever made! https://t.co/LATz90Ra3F pic.twitter.com/ylncuKblUJ — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 2, 2025

Elon Musk Reacts to Tesla Cybertruck Blast

The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken. https://t.co/9vj1JdcRZV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

