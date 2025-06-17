US President Donald Trump abruptly left the G7 Summit in Canada early on Monday night, June 16, citing urgent developments in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. Calling the situation “big stuff,” Trump said, “I have to be back... very important,” while praising Canada’s efforts in hosting the summit. The early exit came hours after he urged US citizens in Tehran to evacuate, warning Iran against nuclear ambitions. On TruthSocial, Trump blasted Iran’s leadership, stating, “Iran should have signed the 'deal'... IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.” The White House confirmed the urgency behind his return, though Trump declined to confirm if the US would support Israel militarily. Israel Strikes Iran’s Radio and Television Building: Iranian Embassy in India Says ‘Journalists Killed in IRIB Attack’, Shares Photo.

US President Donald Trump Leaves the G7 Early

BREAKING 🚨 Trump on early departure from G7: "I have to be back... very important...you probably see what I see, I have to be back as soon as I can... I wish I could stay for tomorrow, but they understand, this is big stuff" pic.twitter.com/DpNXRvOurj — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 17, 2025

‘This Is Big’: US President Donald Trump Cuts G7 Trip Short

🇺🇸 🇨🇦 TRUMP: CANADA DID GREAT BUT DUTY CALLS “I have to be back. Very important. I want to just thank our great host. You did a fantastic job. Thank you in Canada. But you probably see what I see and I have to be back as soon as I can and have dinner with these… https://t.co/y5Isey9sHX pic.twitter.com/RukOFEVpoy — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 17, 2025

