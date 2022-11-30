The US Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. The bill, known as the Respect for Marriage Act, will need final approval from the US House of Representatives before it heads to President Joe Biden's desk. Amid this, US President Joe Biden has shown his support for the bill. Taking it to Twitter, Biden wrote, "Today's bipartisan Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act proves our nation is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love. I look forward to the House passing this legislation and sending it to my desk, where I will proudly sign it into law."

Same-Sex Marriage Bill:

Today's bipartisan Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act proves our nation is on the brink of reaffirming a fundamental truth: love is love. I look forward to the House passing this legislation and sending it to my desk, where I will proudly sign it into law. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 30, 2022

