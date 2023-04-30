A brutal tornado flipped cars, uprooted trees and destroyed buildings as severe weather ripped through South Florida on Saturday. A video has surfaced on social media which shows cars flying in air as the tornado touches down in north Palm beach. Meanwhile, the national weather service is still in the process of surveying damage along its path and will rank the strength of the tornado in the coming days. Tornadoes in US: At Least 21 Dead After Storms Sweep Through Midwest, South (Watch Videos).

Tornado in Florida

BREAKING VIDEO 🚨 Vehicle recorded flying in the air in tornado-hit North Palm Beach, Florida pic.twitter.com/uDWEz66E4W — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 29, 2023

