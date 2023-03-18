Former US President Donald Trump says he is expecting to be arrested on Tuesday in a case that involves him allegedly paying hush money to a porn star before the 2016 US Presidential Election. The Republican leader made a post on his Truth Social account. The ex-US president also demanded that his supporters protest on his behalf. Donald Trump Says ‘He Expects To Be Arrested on Tuesday’ in Manhattan DA Case, Calls For Protest.

Donald Trump Says He Will Be Arrested on March 21:

Trump writes on Truth Social that he could be "arrested on Tuesday" pic.twitter.com/DoPdwFYTpb — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)